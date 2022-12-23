BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Insider Nita C. White-Ivy Sells 4,422 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $15,388.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,686.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BB. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,171,000 after buying an additional 9,614,681 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter worth $7,415,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 138.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,870 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 121.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,163,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

About BlackBerry

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.