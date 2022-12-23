BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) EVP Billy Ho Sells 4,669 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) EVP Billy Ho sold 4,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $16,248.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,650 shares in the company, valued at $962,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Billy Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Billy Ho sold 8,242 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $42,281.46.

BlackBerry Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,863,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,493,230. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $9.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.80 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BB. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,205,000 after acquiring an additional 923,553 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,439,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Further Reading

