BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CMO Mark George Wilson Sells 3,791 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,791 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $13,192.68. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 83,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,365.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark George Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Mark George Wilson sold 7,025 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $36,038.25.

Shares of BB opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in BlackBerry by 18.2% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 17.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

