BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CFO Sells $23,211.99 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) CFO Steve Rai sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $23,211.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,406.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Rai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackBerry alerts:

On Monday, September 26th, Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $76,486.96.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.42. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $9.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.80 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

BB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BlackBerry by 470.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.