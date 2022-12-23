BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.93.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.8 %

BJ stock opened at $66.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.77. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

