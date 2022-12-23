BitTorrent One Day Volume Reaches $186,861.63 (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. BitTorrent has a market cap of $660.72 million and approximately $186,861.63 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002374 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $896.68 or 0.05338949 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00501026 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,986.32 or 0.29689198 BTC.
BitTorrent Token Profile
BitTorrent launched on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com/btt. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent
