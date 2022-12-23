BITICA COIN (BDCC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.38 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $150,386.50 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.13562438 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $67,624.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

