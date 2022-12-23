BitDAO Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001706 BTC on popular exchanges. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $860.64 million and $3.39 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

