Bitcoin Diamond Tops 24 Hour Volume of $149,116.95 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $21.24 million and approximately $149,116.95 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00115267 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00197487 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00053463 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00039901 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000326 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.