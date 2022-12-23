Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $21.47 million and approximately $160,288.23 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00115443 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00199976 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00044469 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00053388 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

