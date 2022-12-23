BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 195,744 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.24% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $37,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $731,604.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,880 shares of company stock worth $2,542,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $104.42. 7,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,921. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $109.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

