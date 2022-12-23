Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Up to $12.88

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.88, but opened at $13.31. Biohaven shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 2,135 shares traded.

BHVN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on Biohaven in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Biohaven to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.59.

Biohaven Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.83.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -11.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 200,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 200,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Buten acquired 142,857 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,856.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,263,967 shares of company stock worth $13,596,014 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Biohaven during the 2nd quarter valued at $874,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Biohaven by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,866,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Biohaven by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 684,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,201,000 after acquiring an additional 494,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,100,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

