Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Trading 1.1% Higher

Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.28) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.28). 91,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 94,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267 ($3.24).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Big Technologies from GBX 320 ($3.89) to GBX 345 ($4.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.88. The stock has a market cap of £795.21 million and a PE ratio of 5,320.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 267.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 263.47.

Big Technologies Plc provides products and services to the remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time tracking monitoring.

