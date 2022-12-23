Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Big Lots in a report on Monday. They issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $17.11.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $50.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 19.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

