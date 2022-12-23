bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Stock Price Down 7.8%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €5.05 ($5.37) and last traded at €5.07 ($5.39). Approximately 8,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.50 ($5.85).

bet-at-home.com Trading Down 7.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 million and a P/E ratio of 4.41.

About bet-at-home.com

(Get Rating)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bet-at-home.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bet-at-home.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.