Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut Best Buy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.71.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $80.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average of $73.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 9.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

