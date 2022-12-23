Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $450,709.00 and last traded at $458,700.00. 3,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $467,599.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.
Berkshire Hathaway Trading Down 1.9 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $453,423.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435,488.73.
About Berkshire Hathaway
Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A)
