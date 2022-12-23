Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $450,709.00 and last traded at $458,700.00. 3,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $467,599.90.

Separately, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $453,423.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435,488.73.

In other Berkshire Hathaway news, Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 4,020 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,259,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,800,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Abel acquired 23 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $408,005.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,384,135.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,585,015.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,279,415 shares of company stock worth $204,158,211.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

