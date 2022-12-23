Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Elementis (LON:ELM)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Elementis (LON:ELM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 170 ($2.07) target price on the stock.

Elementis Stock Performance

LON:ELM opened at GBX 118.80 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 104.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 105.39. The company has a market cap of £693.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.27. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.10 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148.50 ($1.80).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Clement Woon bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £22,200 ($26,967.93). In related news, insider Clement Woon bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £22,200 ($26,967.93). Also, insider Ralph Hewins bought 33,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £29,745.76 ($36,134.31).

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Featured Stories

