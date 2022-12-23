Benchmark Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO)

Benchmark reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock.
PRSO opened at $0.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.98. Peraso has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $5.19.
Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.11. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 61.31% and a negative net margin of 119.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peraso will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Peraso Inc operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules.
