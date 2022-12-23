Beldex (BDX) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Beldex has a total market cap of $132.41 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,219.20 or 0.07247663 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00031485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00069915 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00053233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022137 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.