Barclays Lowers Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $81.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $99.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.77 and a 200-day moving average of $115.49. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,443,442,000 after purchasing an additional 661,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,919,000 after buying an additional 165,164 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after buying an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after buying an additional 687,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,121,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,814,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.