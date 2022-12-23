Barclays Cuts Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target to $2.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RXT. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.40.
NASDAQ:RXT opened at $2.74 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39.
In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Shashank Samant bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,511.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
