Barclays Cuts Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target to $2.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RXT. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $2.74 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Shashank Samant bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,511.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

