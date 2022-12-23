Ballast Inc. Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 9.2% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 38,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in AT&T by 14.5% in the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 22,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 270,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.18. 331,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,210,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

