Ballast Inc. Makes New $512,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,170 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.44. The stock had a trading volume of 118,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,226,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $170.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

