Ballast Inc. Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ballast Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock remained flat at $94.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 85,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,626,172. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average is $96.32.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

