Ballast Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ballast Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 0.7% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,089,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $319.30. 3,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,951. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

