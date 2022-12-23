Ballast Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ballast Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.7% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 775.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 68,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,149. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $310.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

