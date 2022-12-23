Ballast Inc. Acquires 654 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.43. 338,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,401,288. The company has a market capitalization of $260.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.84.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

