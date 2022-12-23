Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 57,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,868,749 shares.The stock last traded at $4.81 and had previously closed at $4.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BLDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.99.
Ballard Power Systems Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.