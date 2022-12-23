Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 57,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,868,749 shares.The stock last traded at $4.81 and had previously closed at $4.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.99.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 182.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

