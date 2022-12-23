Badger DAO 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.62 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00013004 BTC on major exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $37.00 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,928,536 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

