Baader Bank Reiterates €23.00 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($24.47) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €27.00 ($28.72) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($27.23) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of EVK opened at €17.79 ($18.93) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($35.07). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.59.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

