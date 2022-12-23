Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Axonics makes up approximately 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Axonics by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Axonics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Axonics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Axonics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.89.

In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

AXNX stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.98. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.98 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

