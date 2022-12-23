Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. decreased its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,849 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise accounts for about 4.9% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $12,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 20.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON opened at $167.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.74 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.02 and a 200 day moving average of $135.15. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $193.85.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total transaction of $371,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,074,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,330. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.13.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

