Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Stock Price Up 4%

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Rating) rose 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 44,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 196,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on Avanti Helium from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Avanti Helium Trading Up 4.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94.
About Avanti Helium
Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 78,000 acres located in the in Southern Alberta and North-Central Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.
