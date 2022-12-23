Avalanche Market Cap Reaches $3.67 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $11.81 or 0.00070074 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.67 billion and approximately $99.90 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053367 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001013 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008029 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022152 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001524 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004277 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000219 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,568,536 coins and its circulating supply is 311,162,546 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
