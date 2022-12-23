Avalanche Market Cap Reaches $3.67 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $11.81 or 0.00070074 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.67 billion and approximately $99.90 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053367 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001013 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022152 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000219 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,568,536 coins and its circulating supply is 311,162,546 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

