AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells $1,200,000.00 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock traded up $21.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,425.43. 1,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,448.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2,261.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $25.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,568.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,994,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

