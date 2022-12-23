Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $547.91

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 547.91 ($6.66) and traded as low as GBX 516.80 ($6.28). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 524.80 ($6.38), with a volume of 1,190,277 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AUTO shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.38) to GBX 635 ($7.71) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.75) to GBX 700 ($8.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.02) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.44) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 628.83 ($7.64).

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,087.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 547.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 578.70.

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

About Auto Trader Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

(Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More

