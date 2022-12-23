Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €79.00 by Warburg Research

Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) received a €79.00 ($84.04) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.49% from the stock’s previous close.

NDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($82.98) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Aurubis Stock Down 4.4 %

Aurubis stock opened at €77.84 ($82.81) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €71.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €67.52. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €51.00 ($54.26) and a fifty-two week high of €116.85 ($124.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

