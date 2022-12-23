Astar Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $62.82 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Astar has a total market cap of $62.82 million and $1.39 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Astar has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Astar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0404 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $895.88 or 0.05310718 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.50 or 0.00500912 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,006.60 or 0.29678778 BTC.

About Astar

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

