Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of AINC opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

Get Ashford alerts:

About Ashford

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.