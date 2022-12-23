Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $152.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $156.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.10.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $121.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.75. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 23.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at $12,253,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $237,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,923.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,253,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,960 shares of company stock worth $4,911,038 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,276 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $272,413,000 after purchasing an additional 124,041 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,560 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,377,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.