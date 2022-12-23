Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 93,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 100,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Ascend Wellness Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
About Ascend Wellness
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascend Wellness (AAWH)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.