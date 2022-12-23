Ardor Price Reaches $0.0695 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Ardor has a market capitalization of $69.43 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00070116 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00053022 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001013 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007989 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021802 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001533 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004323 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000222 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
