ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $26.25

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.25, but opened at $26.93. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 10,472 shares.

MT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($42.55) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($39.36) to €33.00 ($35.11) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.62.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.22 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

