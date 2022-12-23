Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $10.67 million and $1.20 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00070039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00052974 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001011 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007977 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021748 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

