Apeiron RIA LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Apeiron RIA LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $75.51. The stock had a trading volume of 18,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,358. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $80.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.84.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

