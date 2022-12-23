Apeiron RIA LLC Makes New Investment in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 84.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

PB stock remained flat at $71.18 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,390. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average is $71.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $295.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.27 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PB. Hovde Group raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

