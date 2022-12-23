Apeiron RIA LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Apeiron RIA LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $105.64. 67,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412,875. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $116.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.38.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

