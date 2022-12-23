Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $823,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,377. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $21.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.