Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $791,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Apeiron RIA LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSCQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,163. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $21.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.